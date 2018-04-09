Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello on Monday said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 has rekindled the hope of Nigerians.

A statement by Jide Orintunsin, coordinator, media and publicity to the governor in Minna, said the decision of the president has reassured Nigerians that the restoration agenda, the war against corruption and enthronement of good governance for the country would sail safely to coast.

Mr. Buhari declared his intention to contest the presidential election in 2019 during the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja on Monday.

According to Governor Bello, the president’s declaration has rekindled the hope of the average Nigerians for a better tomorrow.

“It is heart warming that Mr. President today told members of the NEC of his intention to seek re-election. This is the brightest moment for our country. A moment that has rekindled the hope of our people.

“A moment that has reaffirmed that all the good works, the good initiatives of the President that saw us out of economic recession the country was plunged into by mismanagement of past administration will now be sustained to take us to the desired enviable position among the comity of nations.

“The president has exhibited high sense of good leadership. He has shown that he listens to the yearnings of millions of Nigerians who called on him to continue the good work he started since 2015.

“The onus is now on all good and well meaning Nigerians to rally round our President and ensure that the reactionary forces of the opposition and agents of doom are not allowed to dash the much cherish hope we all have in the new emerging Nigeria by doing the needful during the next general election.

“We cannot afford to go back to the dark days of extravagance and impunity. President Buhari has changed the game. He has brought sanity to governance. The war against insurgency is nearing logical conclusion and our economy is improving.

“Posterity will not forgive us as a people if we allow this golden opportunity to slip off our hands. Mr. President has declared. We have to do the needful as a people by supporting him,” he said.

Mr. Bello called on Nigerians to support the president so that he can continue with the fight against corruption for the betterment of the country.