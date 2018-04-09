Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, have applauded the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to run for second term saying that the decision would benefit all Nigerians.

The chieftains noted that the outstanding performance of the President qualified him to run for re-election to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term.

The chieftains spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.

Dr Paul Okorie, a governorship aspirant in the 2019 election said the decision was welcome.

He hailed Buhari for his courage and decision to present himself for a second term and urged party faithful and Nigerians to support the President for the reelection bid.

Okorie who served at various times as Commissioner for Works and Transportation and Environment said the re-election of Buhari would deepen democracy and enhance economic growth and development.

He listed among the achievements of the president, the growth of the foreign reserve from $30 billion to about $47 billion, road infrastructure, anti-graft campaign, job creation, youth empowerment, defeat of Boko Haram and fiscal discipline.

“Though he has performed creditably well in his first term, more needed to be done and four years obviously is not enough for him to fully accomplish his programmes and policies.

“Again the South-East will have brighter opportunity to produce the next Nigerian President by 2023.

“The decision is a wise decision and I commend Mr President for taking the selfless and patriotic decision, ” Okorie said.

Another chieftain and Acting chairman of the party in Ebonyi, Mr Eze Nwachukwu said that the declaration has put an end to uncertainties on whether the President would offer himself for a second term.

He praised the President for taking the bold decision, saying that the second term of Buhari would stabilise security concerns, enhance political, economic and industrial growth in the country.

He said that the government had fought corruption and had redeemed the country’s image previously battered by corruption.

“Corruption in public service has reduced while fiscal discipline and responsibility are strictly adhered to in public procurement.

“The President may have his short coming as a human being but his administration’s programme and policies indicate that he is committed to building more virile and strong Nigeria.

.“As a party, we commend the decision and pledge to mobilise Ebonyi and the whole of South-East to vote the President for second term in 2019,” Nwachukwu said.

He urged all eligible voters in the state, who have not yet registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), to ensure they register to avoid disenfranchisement during the election.