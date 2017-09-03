A Grassroots volunteer group called Atiku Abubakar 2019 Support Group has said that Nigeria needs a Billionaire like President Trump of United States of America to lead the country come 2019.

According to the group’s South/South Zonal Coordinator, Godswill Matthew, who made the assertion yesterday, in Calabar, while briefing newsmen, noted that the group was not affiliated to any political party.

He declared: “We need a Billionaire like Trump to rule us that, is why we are here to formally unveil to the public the Zonal Support Group for Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa’s 2019 Presidential ambition.”

- Advertisement -

Imo State Coordinator of the group, Mr. Akachukwu Oduokike, in his remarks said; “Nigeria should follow the American way,” insisting that the only person that can take the country through the path of economic prosperity is Atiku Abubakar.

Also, one of the National Executive Committee members of the group from Yobe, Ambassador Usman Adams, said:

“What we are doing is creating a popular volunteer grassroots support base for Atiku. Although, this group was founded by him, but now we want to bring it back by urging him to declare for President for 2019.”