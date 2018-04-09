The Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals in Benue, Mr Bernard Unenge, has urged Mbaku community to ensure that each and every one of them obtain Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Unenge gave the advice on Sunday in Makurdi when he hosted youths from Mbaku Community.

The commissioner stressed that PVC was the only means that could enable them vote their preferred candidates during the 2019 general elections.

He also encouraged them to give the present administration unalloyed and steady support to enable it succeeds as well as continue to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He charged them to be united and shun all divisive tendencies and work together for the overall benefit of the community.

He informed his people that the state government under the leadership of Gov. Samuel Ortom was working tirelessly to ensure that the incessant killings perpetrated by the herdsmen were nipped in the bud permanently.

The House of Reps member, Makurdi/Guma, Mr Dickson Tarkighir, had earlier assured them that he would continue to attract democracy dividends to the community.

The wife of the commissioner, Mrs Ann Unenge, had appreciated her husband’s kinsmen for reposing a lot of confidence in him, adding that he would not disappoint them but make them proud.

Also, Elder Augustine Aho called on the youths to flee from illicit drugs and drinks because it was capable of ruining their lives.

Aho further advised the youths against indulging in thuggery, stressing that there were better and more refined opportunities out there for them.

All the youths that spoke at the occasion commended the commissioner for always being in touch with his people and expressed their willingness to support him at all times.