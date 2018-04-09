As the prediction on who clinches the 2019 Imo State gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, gets tighter, the Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr. Steve Nwoga, among other new faces have joined the race.

It was learnt yesterday in Owerri that apart from Mr. Nwoga, other top aspirants included the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of A. B. C. Transport company, Mr. Frank Nneji.

There were also Mr Okey Ezeh, former Commissioner of Information to Okorocha; Mr. Uche Onyeagucha, Mr. Ike Ibeh, David Mbamara and Mr. Obi Njoku.

On why he wants to be the next governor of Imo State, Nwoga said: “My intention to serve Imo state is altruistic. We need digital ideas to develop the agric sector, the oil industry and the tourism sector and Imo will become a star.

“Most importantly is power generation which is of great importance to me. What I am going to do is geographic power generation. Power generation is not rocket science. We have gas deposit in Ohaji Egbema local government area.

“We have some of the best engineers in the world who are from Imo state. I have discussed with them on what we will do to bring them home for this purpose of generating electricity for our people. We can establish industrial clusters to expanded development.

“I will adopt the Lagos style. We know that power generation is in the exclusive list.

“The Lagos style is that the government signs with a company and agrees that whatever is generated in the area will be used to provide electricity in that area.”

In another development, a group which goes with the name, Main Igbo Movement, MIM, led by Mr. Simeon Okokwe, said they were not happy over the attack by Archbishop Obinna against the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

According to Okokwe, “Majority of us are Catholics and we feel bad when we perceive the Archbishop’s partiality and undue interference in the affairs of the APC. We think that he should as a highly respected religious leader, be unbiased and constructive in his utterances.

“The Archbishop’s criticism of Okorocha’s administration should have served a better purpose if it was objective and not malicious. Better still, if he has a preferred candidate and political party, let him stay away from the internal affairs of the APC.”