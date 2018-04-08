The Chairman, House Committee on Education in Kano State House of Assembly, Dr. Baffa Babba Danagundi, yesterday in Kano expressed optimism that the national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to reconcile all aggrieved members in the party.

Danagundi who spoke during a grand ceremony he organized in honour of Tinubu’s 66th birthday called on APC members and stakeholders across the country to repose confidence in the national leader’s capability to unite the party and lead it to victory as 2019 general elections approach.

He described Tinubu as a symbol of unity, “he is a de-tribalized leader. He has no boundary. He believes in everybody and he always strive to ensure that Nigeria remain one united country irrespective of our religious, ethnic and cultural differences.”

According to him, “the Jagaban is a man that has the interest of this country at heart. That was why President Muhammadu Buhari gave him the mandate to bring back the lost glory in our great party.

“He is on the job and people like us believe in him. There is nobody Tinubu talks to that will not listen to him. He is a man of integrity and he has the respect of all of us. I believe that those who have been offended in one way or the other will have a reason to bury the hatchet.”

Danagundi who mobilized APC leaders from across the 44 Local Government Area of the state to witness the ceremony, said the idea behind the birthday party was to give Tinubu’s loyalists who could not make it to Lagos the opportunity to celebrate the political juggernaut.

Danagundi who is representing Kano Municipal constituency also used the opportunity to endorse the second-term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He insisted that, “come 2019, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock; there is no vacancy in Kano Government House. President Buhari and Governor Ganduje has performed creditably and I call on Nigerians and the good people of Kano state to rally round the two leaders.”