A serving senator representing Jigawa North-east, Ubali Shitu, has vowed that Governor Abubakar Badaru will not be reelected in next general election due to his alleged graft and favouritism.

Although both men belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), they are political adversaries.

Mr Shitu alleged that the governor has turned the state resources into his personal business venture, alleging that he awards contract to “only himself and wives”.

He stated this on Sunday while briefing journalists in his country home in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He stated that Mr Badaru has made the ruling APC in the state unpopular. He alleged that he only expanded his personal business and neglected the aims and objectives for which he was elected for.

“I want to ‘unseat’ him because he has not been performing. From the looks of things, he is a ruler, governor, dictator as well as contractor. There is no way we can allow such a new process of stealing to continue.

“In 2015, Nigerians replaced PDP despite incumbency power, people chased them out because things were not moving normal.

“I will not reveal my tactics because I will play a guerrilla war politics, definitely I must unseat Governor Badaru in 2019.”

Mr Shitu also said he was not opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure as Nigeria’s leader.

“Governor Badaru awarded contract for himself and gave out supply materials to his wives and family members. In 2019, we will enlighten people on the dangers of electing Badaru because he utilised their resources to enrich himself.”

Bello Zaki, spokesperson for Governor Badaru said, Mr Shittu was only angry that Mr Badaru failed to intervene in the feud between members of his constituency over his role in the election of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Bello said the lawmaker should provide evidence with regard to the claim of award of contract to family members and cronies.