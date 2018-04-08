The Peoples Democratic Party has said the comment of former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, concerning the looters’ list is self-serving

It said that the former governor was “merely looking for a job” and that his comment was borne out of his desire to lead the All Progressives Congress.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke with newsmen on the issue, said that Oshiomhole was not a democrat.

He said the ex-labour leader was desperate to lead the APC and therefore, was speaking to please the governors and “owners of the party.”

He said, “The former governor is a despot by saying that the Federal Government should deal with those on the list. He is being careless and he has forgotten that this is democracy.

“He is looking for job desperately. He wants to lead the troubled APC and that is why he is talking carelessly. We wish him well.”