Ahead of Monday’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the forum of non members of the its National Working Committee NWC has aligned itself with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari asking the party to conduct its national convention and congresses as opposed to extending the tenure of the party leadership.

The forum had earlier supported the decision of the NEC which asked the party leadership to continue in their offices for the next one year in acting capacity.

“We the Forum of All Progressives Congress, APC, non-NWC members wish to state clearly and unambiguously that we stand with our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, on his position that election to party offices, starting from Ward, Local Government and State Congresses to National Convention be conducted unencumbered, with free and fair elections”, they said after a pre-NEC meeting Sunday in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the Forum, Alh. Nasiru Danu, and the spokesman, Mr Jock Alamba, described as legendary, the president’s concern for due process.

“We share Mr President’s unalloyed commitment to the rule of law and fine tenets of internal democracy; firm beacons he is laying to deepen our fledgling democracy. He has at different fora, as a convert democrat demonstrated his commitment to democracy as exemplified in the Gubernatorial and Senatorial elections which opposition political parties won in States like Anambra and Rivers under his watch – a stark difference from mid-term and other election results under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years of do or die politics.

“President Buhari’s concern for due process is legendary, that we could not underrate his concern that since the law is an ass, our most likely 2019 presidential and other electoral victories should not be toyed or placed in jeopardy with legal niceties or put in harms way of fortune hunters.

“Our position is reaffirmed after a careful survey, which shows that 99% of the entire membership and Governors of our great Party are in support of Mr President’s second term bid. It is a common position that for the overall interest of our great Country that Mr President should complete the critical infrastructural foundations he is laying.

“This means that with all hands on deck, we can avoid the risk of rancourous and conflict ridden intra-party elections which made majority of our leaders to clamour for one year elongation of tenure in the 27 February, 2018, National Executive Committee NEC meeting.

“Hence we call on APC members and supporters nationwide to disregard a news headline from one of our national newspapers to the effect that, “Governors move to stop plot to use chairmen against Buhari”. There is no such a plot, and no chairman is against Buhari. We are all behind Buhari. Accordingly, our Forum has the fervent belief that APC like in the 10 December, 2014 Presidential primary and other primary elections will work together as a family and disappoint naysayers who are hoping for Armageddon”, they added.

Before its current decision, the forum had last month urged the Party to take disciplinary actions against party members who took the party to court on the matter without exhausting internal party mechanisms, in line with the party’s constitution.