The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated that he neither harbours grudges against Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abubakar, as is widely claimed, nor is he involved in anything that would scuttle the will of the people of the state.

Dogara stated this in Bauchi on Sunday while fielding questions from journalists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International airport in response to the alleged frosty relationship with State Governor Abubakar.

The Speaker said all his struggles were to better the lot of the people and find a more efficient way of enhancing the workings of government.

Dogara extolled the virtues of Governor Abubakar and the operations of the executive in the northern state, even as he commended State Speaker Kawuwa Shehu Damina for staying close to him during his two-day working visit.

The Speaker of the House pointed out that in politics it is normal to have disagreements but it doesn’t mean that those who disagree are fighting, stressing that disagreements should strengthen rather than retard development in any democracy.

He commended the reception accorded him and members of his entourage throughout his stay in Bauchi.

The Speaker was in Bauchi to condole the government and people of the State over the death of late Senator Ali Wakili, who represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Dogara described the late Ali Wakili as an amiable gentleman who loved justice in all his transactions, and a dogged fighter when the interest of the common man was trampled upon.

He was also at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi to extend his condolences as well as at late Wakili’s residence to condole the family over the demise, and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

During the two-day visit, Dogara had also attended the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Alhaji Mohammed Bala Wunti of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, gave out the bride at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Shehu Damina, who represented Governor Abubakar during the two-day working visit, expressed appreciation to Dogara for the visit and hoped it would further cement the bond of unity and cohesion between the National Assembly members from the State and the State government.