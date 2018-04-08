Nigerians in Diaspora have expressed support for the 2019 presidential campaign of the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Kingsley Moghalu. This was declared during a townhall meeting held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Washington DC, United States of America.

Making a compelling case on his candidacy at the event, Professor Moghalu shared his robust, structured and ambitious vision for Nigeria – one that is deeply rooted in both local and international experience, commitment to change, and an unrivaled passion to serve Nigerians, which he said has been articulated with the 25 visions in the new book: Build, Innovate and Grow: My vision for our Country – all providing practical and specific policy prescriptions on power, education, healthcare, innovation and the economy to massively improve the country.

As part of the candidate’s To Build A Nation Tour, he duly addressed questions on issues affecting Nigeria’s economic development despite its huge natural and human potential, and his intention to create a nation anchored on accountability, citizen-centered solutions and a practical plan to build, innovate and grow a country for the 21st century devoid of corruption, political instability, mediocre leaders, insecurity, dilapidated health and educational institutions and mass unemployment.

Commenting at the townhall meeting, participants delivered messages of support and expressed excitement about the country’s future in prospect of a Kingsley Moghalu presidency, as several attendees noted that they had signed off work to be present at the event.

“I am inspired by everything I have heard here today and I am sure many of us here are too. I have followed Dr. Kingsley for some time on social media, and I am glad to hear him share his vision and discuss real issues in person. I encourage everyone here to go out and share the word and build this movement, and continue this conversation,” said Ifeyinka David, a Nigerian resident in Maryland.

The Washington DC townhall is the first in a series of meetings planned to engage the Nigerian diaspora community, with more scheduled in New York and California.