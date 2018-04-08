The Peoples Democratic Party has described what it called the recent stage-managed political endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by some northern pastors as an exercise in futility.

It said that desperation was making the Presidency to procure the support of individuals who masqueraded as religious leaders, as hypocritical and disgusting signs of desperation.

It said the Buhari Presidency’s hiring of supposed ‘Arewa Pastors’ was a second attempt to orchestrate fake endorsements ahead of the 2019 election.

It listed the controversial Martin Luther King Jr Award as another procured endorsement.

PDP said both endorsements, which it said had turned out to be fake, were, to say the least, “despicable and betrayed the nervousness of a sinking leadership, desperately trying to save its face, having been rejected by the people.”

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party in Abuja on Sunday, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was heartrending that because of the desperation of one man, the integrity of Nigeria’s seat of power had again been ridiculed.

He said that it was sad that world religious had noticed how groups and the Christian Association of Nigeria disowned the “northern pastors.”

He said, “The fact that this disgraceful drama came barely a week after our nation suffered an international show of shame over President Buhari’s presentation with a procured award fraudulently linked to Martin Luther King Jr, speaks volumes of this administration’s proclivity for falsehood, lies and deception.

“Having failed to gain any endorsement from reputable international figures, such as Bill Gates and the Martin Luther Kings Jr group, the Presidency has now shamelessly resorted to cheaper ways and means, particularly, along the unregulated and porous religious and sectional lines.

“It is now overtly manifest that the Buhari administration is ready to even stage anything, no matter how ignoble, including fake rescue missions, to deceive Nigerians.”