A former Governor of Ekiti State and Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Segun Oni, has accused the past administration of Goodluck Jonathan of causing Nigeria’s economic woes.

According to him, Jonathan should be held responsible for the nation’s poor economy.

The former governor said Jonathan’s government ran the country aground by looting the national treasury heartlessly.

Oni said this when he addressed newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

He said, “I would say President (Muhammadu) Buhari has performed excellently well.

“The economy we inherited was left prostrate–the thieves of the last government brought the nation down completely.

“I ’m sure if people remember where we were coming from, they would clap for President Buhari.

“The people we should be angry with are those who plundered the nation.

“Nigerians should be grateful to President Buhari for stopping the rot in the system and rebuilding the economy.”