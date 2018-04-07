A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, has told politicians, especially those seeking for elective positions not to see politics as a do-or-die, insisting that only God gives power.

Okumagba who stated this when Mr George Eburu, an aspirant for Delta State House of Assembly in Warri South constituency II, paid him a consultative visit, told them to go about their electoral campaigns peacefully.

He said “politics of bitterness promotes acrimony and creates hatred and disunity”.

Chief Okumagba charged Mr Eburu to go about his campaigns peacefully and “leave the rest for God; there is time for everyone to occupy the position God has destined for him or her”.

Speaking earlier, Eburu who was accompanied by his supporters’ group, Grassroot Mobilization, told Chief Emmanuel Okumagba that he was in the House of Assembly race to impact positively on his people.

He said he was inspired to contest for the position to enable his people get the dividends of democracy in all ramifications, adding that “I am ready to put smiles on the faces of my people”.

To this end, Eburu called on the people to support him, promising not disappoint them when elected.