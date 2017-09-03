A former Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council in Cross River State, Mr. Goddie Akpama, has faulted the campaign by a group calling for the removal of Governor Ben Ayade from office over his numerous foreign trips.

A group, Cross River Transparency Network International, on Wednesday, campaigned for the governor’s removal from office for travelling out of the state for over one month without handing over to his deputy.

The group also said it would organise a one-million-man march to protest against the governor’s frequent trips and called on the state House of Assembly to commence the process for his impeachment.

But in a statement issued in Calabar, Akpama said that although it was right for the group and its members to state their views, such should be based on truth and rational conclusions.

He said, “Members of the group should have realised that Cross River State cannot and does not operate in isolation and must of necessity tap from the outside world in order to improve on various facet of its life, especially its economy.

“This dream of moving the economy of the state forward requires the much needed foreign exchange through the attraction of foreign investments, and this explains why Governor Ayade has been travelling aboard periodically to woo investors into the state.

“There are some negotiations that require that the governor meets the investors physically in order to show the seriousness of his administration in attracting foreign investments into the state. It is wrong for the group to conclude that Governor Ayade should be impeached for travelling outside the country to woo investors into the state.”

On the alleged abandonment of duty, Akpama tasked the group to broaden their knowledge on what the Ayade-led administration stands for.

“The group should have known that institutions and not individuals run an administration, and therefore, the absence of Governor Ayade from the state for a period of one month, as they claim, did not in any way stop the state government machinery from functioning.

“Does the governor travel with the legislature, the judiciary and other agencies? Even while he is out of the state, the courts function, the House of Assembly and the executive arm function. So, how does he abandon the state to collapse? Governor Ben Ayade is not running a one man show,” he said.