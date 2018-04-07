The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says Nigerians must vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 for the country to survive.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, the PDP chairman made the remark on Saturday while addressing PDP members and supporters in Katsina state.

He said Nigerians can longer endure the suffering brought about by the APC administration.

The PDP chairman said the country’s unity is under serious threat because the APC style of governance has promoted enmity among Nigerians.

He said the APC has nothing to offer Nigerians.

“In Katsina state, APC has nothing to show outside what late Umaru Yar Adua and Ibrahim Shema did for you,” he told the crowd.

“PDP is the only party that has the interest of the people at heart, it’s the only party that will guarantee national unity.”

Four PDP governors, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state, Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe were present at the rally organised to welcome defecting members to the party.

Members of the party’s national working committee, national executive committee, Walid Jibrin, chairman PDP board of trustees, and Adolphus Wabara, former senate president, were also in attendance.