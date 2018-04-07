Former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has urged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voter cards to enable them elect leaders of their choice in 2019.

Shekarau made the call on Saturday during PDP Northwest zonal rally held in Katsina.

“No matter who you want to vote as a candidate, if you don’t have voter card, you cannot be allowed to do so,’’ he said.

He, therefore, urged all PDP members to intensify efforts toward sensitizing other eligible voters to obtain the cards.

In his remarks, the former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, said that all the bad eggs that gave the party a bad name had left for other parties.

“Bad eggs have left PDP, the party is now left with people with principles.

“I want to assure you that if the party gets power in 2019, it will strive to improve the living condition of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, said that he was impressed with the high turnout of party supporters and expressed the belief that the PDP was still strong enough to win in Katsina State.

“PDP is alive in Katsina State, with your support, it will win elections in 2019 in Katsina State and the country in general,’’ he said.

Some party members from PDM, APGA, and APC defected to PDP at the event.