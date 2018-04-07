Former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has advised members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to intensify prayers and repentance towards God.

“It is the sins that the PDP members committed that God is punishing them with it.

“Almighty Allah does not make mistakes and that was the reason why when the PDP offended him, He snatched the power and handed it to APC,’’ he said at the PDP Northwest zonal rally on Saturday in Katsina.

Also, Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, charged Nigerians to shun all forms of corrupt practices and rise up and challenge the evil of corruption in the country.

“Corruption is an evil deed that retards the progress of any nation,’’ he said.

On his part, former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema, backed calls for the restructuring of the country, saying it would result in rapid development of the nation.

He particularly said that the banking and political sectors must be restructured to encourage all citizens to be part of the Nigeria project.

Shema stressed that Nigerians need not to panic over the agitations by some well meaning Nigerians over the restructuring project.

In his remarks, former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, advised PDP members to close ranks and work towards the success of the party in 2019.

Aliyu said that without unity, the PDP would not clinch back the power that they held for 16 years.

NAN reports that PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, ex-governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Ramalan Yero and Ibrahim Shekarau, as well as Muntari Shagari and Amb. Aminu Wali, were among dignitaries at the event.