Concerned groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected Hon. Tony Nwoye, who was elected the flag bearer of the party for the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election.

The groups were not only calling for the cancellation of the primary election that produced Nwoye but as well called on National Working Committee (NWC) of APC to order a re-run, which Senator Andy Uba and Nwoye would not participate.

The organisations calling for cancellation of Nwoye as the flag bearer of the party include the Anambra APC Forum, Abuja, All Progressives Congress Voters Club, South-East All Progressive Congress Forum and Igbo/Yoruba Unity Forum.

The groups, however, asked Nwoye to stop commending President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC for a level playing ground as it is not necessary, saying that they will work against the party if Nwoye’s name is not substituted.

The spokesperson of the groups and National Vice Chairman of Coalition of APC Support Groups South-East Zone Mazi Chuzzy, in a statement issued yesterday, also called for the suspension of Nwoye and Senator Andy Uba from APC for openly sharing money to procure votes at the venue of the primary election and even asking delegates to take pictures of their votes in order to collect more money after voting.

- Advertisement -

“These support organizations registered with APC national Secretariat are calling for the cancellations of the just concluded Anambra state Governorship Primary. The party’s NWC should order for a re-run and we are calling for a suspension of Tony Nwoye and Andy Uba from participating in the re-run.‎

“‎Our Party, the APC is known for its anti-corruption stance and we should not allow people from the PDP with corruption hanging on them to come and take the position of rightful party members. Nwoye and Uba should first be members of the party and wait for their turn to participate in the party’s primary but not now. Some people have been in the party for long and they just came to take the position of those who have been in the party. We won’t allow that.

“Why should our party known for fighting corruption offer its ticket to Nwoye who spent 16 years in PDP and was allegedly associated with the atrocities of the PDP in the state especially during Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige as Governor, when Ngige was kidnapped and Government establishments burnt?

“Why should delegates choice be twisted because a money bag was bent on sponsoring a candidate in a manner, that seems an imposition on the party. The money bag spent between N18.5 Million and N20 Million in each local government openly to woo delegates against their conscience. That is not the spirit of APC but PDP,” the statement added.