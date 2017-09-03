The Imo State chapter of Mega Party on Friday unveiled the certificate of registration of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The event, which took place in Owerri, the state capital, featured jubilant members who trooped out in their numbers to rally support for the party.

One of the leaders of the party, Kizito Ajaelu, said that with commitment and dedication of the leaders, the party would win the 2019 elections in the state.

Ajaelu disclosed that the party had come with great ideas to better the country’s political landscape.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the state chairman of the MP, Reuben Obijiaku, enjoined members all levels to close ranks for the success of the party.