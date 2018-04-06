The 10-member committee on tenure extension set up by the National Executive committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted its report.

The committee chaired by Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, was inaugurated by the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, at the party’s secretariat on Tuesday.

The party confirmed, in a mail on Friday, that the report had been submitted; but did not disclose its contents.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 27 asked the NEC to reverse its decision to extend the tenure of national and state officials of the APC, including Mr Odigie-Oyegun which had threatened the unity of the party.

After that advice, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s spokesperson, announced that the NEC had set up a small technical committee to advise the party on the matter.

He said until the submission of the recommendations of the committee, the decision to extend the tenure would remain.

Other members of the technical committee are Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Abiola Ajimobi, Governor of Oyo State; Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State; Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State; Ben Uwojumogu; Kabiru Ajono; Elisha Kuroh; C. J. Dokos; and Muiz Banire; the party’s legal adviser who will serve as the committee secretary.