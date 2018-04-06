About a thousand residents of Dutsi local government area of Katsina, on Friday, paid a solidarity visit to Bello Masari, the state governor.

The delegation, led by Mustapha Amasco, chairman of the privately owned Amasco oil, expressed their support for the programmes and policies of Masari’s administration.

Masari expressed joy over the visit and described the people of Dutsi as wonderful, discipline and above all God-fearing.

He said the projects already executed in Dutsi were a tip of the iceberg, assuring the people that his government would do more.

The governor asked them to itemise their needs in order of priorities for presentation in the state executive council with a view to releasing funds for immediate commencement of the projects.

Masari described Dutsi as his second home which he said he would not relent in transforming.

Amasco on his part, said their support on the second term bid of Masari was “unreserved, unconditional and unwavering.”

He said the state government has rehabilitated and constructed many schools and roads within Dutsi, adding that “the roads linked our communities with the neighbouring state of Jigawa and some parts of Niger Republic.”

He told the governor that he needed not to visit the area for election campaign, because ” this was the only time we were recognised as a people.”