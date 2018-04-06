The Presidency on Friday said some politicians were already getting desperate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It said the aim of those in that category was to ensure the realisation of their ill-conceived desires.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this while receiving pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by the Director of Information, State House, Atta Esa, the presidential spokesman said the desperate situation showed that Nigeria was in dire need of spiritual support of respectable clergy.

He called on religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria especially as the elections draw nearer.

“As we approach the election year, please continue to pray that all will be well with our country.

“People are getting desperate to ensure that their desires, often ill-motivated, are actualised. But by the prayers of spiritual fathers like you, it will be well with the country,” Adesina said.

He added that God is the ultimate solution to all challenges and that no man has the solution to happenings around him.