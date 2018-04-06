Scores of former political office holders and Peoples Democratic Party chieftains on Friday condemned the burning of the party flags at the secretariat by supporters of Senator Iyiola Omisore and said that the party would win the September 22 governorship election in the state without the former governorship candidate of the party.

The Coordinator of the Ex-PDP Political Office Holders, Tajudeen Adeyemi, said this while addressing journalists in a reaction to the action of the aggrieved party supporters.

Adeyemi said, “The PDP belongs to the people and not any individual. You all must have realised that the PDP has been doing well since we left the secretariat at Ogo Oluwa.

“I can assure you that the PDP is going to win the Osun governorship election this year with or without the participation of Senator Iyiola Omisore. But we still leave a room for reconciliation but whether he leaves the party or he joins us. We will win the election.”

Adeyemi said leaders as well as members of the party we shocked to see Omisore allegedly watch as his supporters set ablaze the party flags at the secretariat of the PDP faction loyal to him.

The former political office holders explained that the fight against the PDP by Omisore dated back to 2014 immediately after the last governorship poll in the state.

Adeyemi said the party set up a committee after the election and discovered that Omisore did not use the fund meant to provide eventual logistics for the election.

He said, “Attempts to ask him questions on this led to so many unpalatable reactions from him which included the ejection of the party from the Ogo Oluwa property which hitherto served as the party secretariat.