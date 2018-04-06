The Niger state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Professor Sam Egwu, has disclosed that 132, 000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected by prospective voters who have completed registration in Niger state.

He said that Commission had earlier embarked on massive sensitisation for voters to collect their PVC but it has yielded no result.

Speaking in Minna on Friday in his office while playing host to the Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Information Centre in Minna, Malam Bawa Salihu Mokwa, Egwu urged those who have completed registration to go to their respective registration areas to pick their cards.

He expressed the desire of the Commission you capture all prospective voters across the state calling on people to come out for the registration.

According to Egwu, the ongoing registrations is to capture those who have attained the age of 18, people displaced as a result of transfer or movement as well as those who have lost their cards earlier obtained.

The Coordinator of the centre, Malam Bawa Mokwa, had earlier assured the REC of the readiness of the centre to partner with INEC to achieve free and fair 2019 general elections.

He told the REC that the Federal Information centre has the necessary facilities in place to help INEC in the state in the area of sensitization and education of voters to enable them understand their civic responsibilities.