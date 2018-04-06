Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reportedly dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Omisore’s supporters were seen burning flags of the party angrily.

Reports indicate that a faction of PDP loyal to Omisore yesterday resolved to dump the party for another platform.

Members of the faction, according to reports, gathered at their secretariat on Gbongan Road, Osogbo, to chart the way after leaving the congress of March 25, where Soji Adagunodo became chairman.

Dr. Bayo Faforiji, who led members to burn PDP flags and tear their cards at the party secretariat, said they were yet to decide which party to join.

The Nation reports that the group is consulting on the alternative platform for its leader, Omisore, to contest the governorship election.

It was gathered that leaders of the group met in Gbongan, headquarters of Ayedade Local Government, last weekend, where they considered Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Omisore group was not happy that the national secretariat of PDP abandoned it in favour of the Adagunodo group during the congress.

Faforiji said: “…it is clear to everybody that the national secretariat has pitched its tent with the Adagunodo group, hence the need for us to move on and mobilise our people for the election slated for September 22.

“Omisore is a household name in the political landscape of Osun. He is not a greenhorn in the power play. He understands the terrain better than anyone. As it is, we are consulting to find a better and credible platform to achieve our leader’s governorship ambition.”

A leader in the Adagunodo group, Bamidele Salam, regretted the move by the Omisore group to dump PDP, saying the party had assisted the senator to achieve so much lately.

Reacting to Omisore’s defection, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, said Omisore was making a wrong political decision.

Odeyemi said: “It is unfortunate that Otunba (Omisore) is making a wrong political decision. He should have learnt from those who left PDP and came back. In politics, you don’t win all the time. So, if he does not have his way this time around, it does not mean he cannot make his way some other time.”