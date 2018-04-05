A religious group United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum (UCLEEF) has rejected calls in some quarters especially from the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term.

The group through its National Chairman, Pastor Aminchi Habu, rejected the calls on Thursday during a press conference/inauguration of an Advisory Board for the group in Abuja.

Habu said the APC led-government has failed Nigerians going by its inability to solve the security challenges, youth unemployment issue, stabilize the economy and reduce poverty in the country.

According to him, it is time for northern leaders and their counterparts in the south to unite and present a formidable candidate that will take over from the present government.

“We are calling on prominent Nigerians like Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), Gen. Abdusalami Abubarkar (rtd), and Gen. Aliyu Gusau (rtd), to team up and work together towards presenting a formidable candidate who will be accepted by all Nigerians in the 2019 Presidential Election.

“Prof. Jerry Gana, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Gen. Theophilous Danjuma (rtd); Emir of Zazzua, Dr Shehu Idris; the Northern Elders Forum (NEF); the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); leaders of Northern Youths Organizations and other prominent Nigerians are not left out in this call,” Habu said.

He urged the youths to actively participate in the political process by obtaining their PVCs so as to wrestle power from the “old brigade politicians” who have ran out of ideas.

He also urged the youths not to mortgage their future for the peanuts they get from the current political elite who have taken the country several steps backwards.

“Just like PDP failed Nigerians before the 2015 election, APC as a party has also failed Nigerians ahead of 2019 election.

“All we see within the ruling party is disunity, and the party is good at blaming PDP for their incompetence to bring solution to Nigeria’s problem.

“And it is also a shame that the party members are fighting themselves in almost all the states of the country.

“If they can’t coordinate themselves, then, how can they coordinate Nigeria; so, on this point, I am saying that PDP and APC have failed Nigeria and we can’t allow them to rule us again.

“In 2015, Nigerians where looking for a saviour to bring them out of hardship, and APC promised us a bright future under the change mantra if elected; the result is this present hardship,” Habu added.