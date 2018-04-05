A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Engr. Remi Olaniyan, has said that the 2019 governorship election in the state will not be determined by the amount of money spent by aspirants, but that only those without the goodwill of the people will rely on money to win election.

He said such aspirants will fail because the electorate knows who they want to be their governor.

Olaniyan, who spoke to journalists in Ibadan during a press briefing, said he was in the race to succeed the state Governor Abiola Ajimobi in 2019 because of the conviction he had that he was qualified, saying that the era of moneybags dominance of Oyo politics had gone.

He reminded that majority of those who became governor in the state were not money bags.

The governorship aspirant who hailed from the Oke-Ogun zone of the sate said, “The electorate in the state have developed their interest in politics of the state in the last few years and it will be difficult for anyone to confuse them by offering them money. The period of moneybags, when peoples’ conscience was bought cheaply, had gone and we will not return to it.

“You have to look around and see the profile of the aspirants that are showing their interest in occupying political positions in the state. I don’t need to share money before I can succeed Ajimobi and I implore our people to reject such Greek gift. I served the state for 26 years as civil servant before retiring into private business that has flourished because of proper management.

“I have connected myself with the people in the state and even established partnership with a Catholic hospital in Rome through my foundation so that our people can enjoy some privileges. That is a better profile than using money to buy people. Only those who have no goodwill among the people will rely on money.”

While commenting on the feud between national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, and the party national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, the aspirant said that the two were elders of the party with interest in its success.

“We should not blow this beyond what it is. Both have common interest which is the good of the party so whatever their differences cannot be said to be personal. Both leaders will resolve their differences ahead of 2019.”

“In Oyo State, many people are reading negative meaning to a few what is going on within the party but to those who are inside there is no rift ” , he said.