The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued Notice of election for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Raji, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday said this was in accordance with Section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Raji explained that the section provided that INEC must give Notice of Election not later than 90 days to the governorship election.

According to the notice, campaign by political parties for the election would begin from April 15, 2018 and end midnight of July 12, 2018.

He advised political parties to submit names of their agents by June 30, 2018, with a warning that any party that failed to meet up with the date would not have agents for the governorship election.

As part of efforts to ensure more people register for the election, the REC said 531 registration centres across the state had been created.

He noted that the continuous voters registration in the new registration centres would commence between Wednesday April 11 and April 16, 2018 simultaneously in the state across 177 registration areas.