Mr Labaran Maku, the National Secretary, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says the party will boycott the May 26 local Government elections in Nasarawa State.

Maku told newsmen on Wednesday in Igbabo-Doma, Nasarawa state, that the decision was due to alleged irregularities in the composition of the of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

He condemned the state lawmakers for screening and confirming alleged members of a political party as members of NASIEC.

Maku, a 2015 gubernatorial candidate of APGA in Nasarawa state, said that based on the allegation, his party would not participate in the upcoming polls.

He claimed that APGA would defeat the APC in a free, fair and credible election in the state.

“How can my party, APGA, participate in the local government election where the chairman and members of NASIEC are members of the APC in the state.

“Even the NASIEC chairman was a chairman of Doma Local Government Area in the state under Gov. Tanko Al-Makura’s administration,’’ he alleged.

The former minister of information however called on APGA supporters to work tirelessly for the victories of the party at all levels come 2019 and beyond.

He described peace as the only positive instrument for the development of any society, appealing to Nigerians to unite against violence in order to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

He added that peace is priceless, non-negotiable and necessary requirement for the development of any nation.

The APGA scribe enjoined Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

Maku also called on the people of the state to intensify prayers for God’s intervention for peace, unity, justice and harmony.

“Let us continue to be our brother’s keeper and co-exist peacefully in the interest of development,” he said.

He further urged Nigerians not to use religion to criminalise or create problems for others, adding that no religion preaches violence, confusion and division, noting that all religions preach peace, unity and love.

Al-Makura had on March 6 submitted the name of Mr Henry Omaku and four others as chairman and members of the state Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

The governor on March 12 swore in Omaku as the new NASIEC chairman and three others for the conduct of the council poll.

Meanwhile, the NASIEC and the state government are yet to react to the allegations.

But Omaku had while taking his oath of office promised to conduct a free, fair, transparent, credible and acceptable election.