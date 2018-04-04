The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost another high profile member, as the former Deputy governor, Dr. Sikiru Lawal, has quit the party Wednesday due to what he called irreconcilable differences over the forthcoming primary of the party.

This happened barely 48 hours after another former deputy governor Bisi Omoyeni, a serving House of Representatives member representing Ekiti Central 2, Olumide Oni and others dumped the PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Lawal said he took the action based on available fact that the delegates’ list had allegedly been skewed in favour of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s preferred candidate and current deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

Lawal also resigned his position as a non-executive Director in Odu’a Investment Company Limited, where he has been serving through the instrumentality of Governor Fayose.

Lawal was the deputy governor to former Governor Segun Oni, who ruled Ekiti between 2007 and 2010.

Lawal, in a letter dated April 3, 2018, and addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Tope Makanjuola, said his resignation takes effect from the date he communicated same to the party.

“I wish to inform you that I, Sikiru Tae Lawal with membership number 2620001 registered at ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State wish to withdraw my membership of your party, PDP effective from today, Tuesday, 3rd April 2018,” he said in the letter.

In another letter to the Group Managing Director of Odu’a, a copy of wish was sent to Governor Fayose, Lawal said, “I wish to notify you of my intention to resign my appointment as a non-executive Director representing Ekiti State on the board of Odu’a Investment Company Limited with effect from May 1, 2018.

“I wish to thank the Ekiti State governor and the good people of Ekiti State for the opportunity given me to serve on the board. I also appreciate the cooperation of my colleagues and staff of Odu’a during my stay”, he stated.

Lawal said he decided to take such a far-reaching decision to afford him the opportunity to be able to defend his political interest and that of his people in another party.

He, however, did not mention the political platform he would defect to with his supporters across the 177 wards in the state.

“Whatever you do in politics, you do it for yourself and your people, he said, adding that, “It seems PDP no longer needs us, because the processes leading to our primary have been badly manipulated in favour of an aspirant.

“The message was clear that there is no level playing ground again in our party and there is no point wasting time in a party that has lost its bearing, because the PDP is no longer the people’s choice, it has lost its goodwill due to pervasive impunity in the system.

“The PDP supposed to be a democratic party, but this is not the case. I am not over ambitious but I have no choice than to leave when someone has said your services are no longer needed”, he said.

When asked the party he would adopt to contest for the election, Lawal said, “I am consulting with my people. I consulted them before taking this action and I believe we must come together to agree on the platform to be adopted.”