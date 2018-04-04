Less than 24 hours after their meeting ended in a fiasco on Tuesday, Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have opted to hold congresses at all levels.

The Governors including Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) addressed State House Correspondents Wednesday at the end of their meeting which held in the office of the President, Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‎They dismissed rumours of row in their mist and gave an indication that the Governor Simon Lalong-led ‎panel to resolve the tenure elongation logjam was set to submit its report later on Wednesday (yesterday).

The governors said they will thereafter meet with the party’s national chairman Chief Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee to come up with names of members of the convention committee as well as the timetable of election.

Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who conveyed the governors’ decision debunked media reports that their meeting on Tuesday ended in a deadlock despite admitting that they had adjourned to carry out more consultations on the contentious matter.

Yari said, “there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members as well as the timetable.

“You know yesterday (Tuesday) we left you in the dark after the meeting and today we have seen so many captions that there is disagreement between the governors over the issue of party Chairman or about the party leadership.

“No. We had a meeting with Mr. President yesterday (Tuesday), and we extended the meeting tonight and we followed up with the consultations with the President now,” he said.

Continuing, the Governor said “We consulted and all the 24 governors of the APC are in the same page with Mr President that we are going to respect our party constitution; we are going to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, therefore, we collectively agreed that we will have congresses at all levels – local, state and national.

“And the committee set up by the National Secretariat of our party headed by the governor of Plateau State, is presenting its report later today.

“The governors are also meeting with the working committee today (Wednesday) so that we come up with convention committee names as well as the timetable of the election.”