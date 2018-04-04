Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed the recent judgment of the National Industrial Court, NIC, of Nigeria, reinstating 90 sacked Kogi forest guards by the state government.

The Lokoja Judicial Division of NIC had, on March 21, delivered judgment against the state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, declaring unlawful the termination of the affected workers.

The state PDP Director, Media and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, described the ruling as a vindication of light over darkness.

He said: “Whatever dark, directionless and inhumane decision that is wrongfully taken by Governor Yahaya Bello, the truth which is light will overcome his falsehood and wickedness.”

The party called on the governor to obey the court ruling, reinstate the sacked workers and quickly make payment of their salaries and other entitlements.