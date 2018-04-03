The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has commenced re-registration of old and new members into the party across the 23 Local Government Areas ahead of the June 16, 2018, council polls in state.

State chairman of the party, Felix Obuah, who addressed council chairmen and secretaries of the party at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

He charged them to take the message to their respective areas and ensure that the exercise is given the seriousness it deserved.

Obuah urged the party executives to go into the wards across the State and ensure that the decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties are registered.

He said: “Even those of them, who will be decamping today, and wish to join our party must be registered. Do not restrict anyone from becoming a member of our great party. We need them and we don’t want anyone to stop them from registering due to personal interests”.

While handing over the party registers to the Chairmen, Obuah charged them to immediately reach out to the ward chairmen and secretaries and ensure that the exercise kick-off in earnest.

He warned that the membership cards should not be hoarded, adding that though most of the cards had expired, arrangements were being made to give out the new cards before the end of the day (Tuesday).

Obuah said the party would charge a token for the cards to ensure that members make financial commitment to the party.

The State party chairman further warned against adoption of candidates for the various elective positions in the forthcoming council election.

He said it would be out of place for him as State party chairman, to supervise such undemocratic practice, adding that the PDP is committed to uphold its constitution and give aspirants a level playing ground.

“So it will be bad of you as a leader, who is supposed to be an unbiased umpire, to adopt one person and follow him or her to campaign. It is unfair”, he declared.

He warned that the party would not hesitate to sanction any chairman who indulges in such act, charging the chairmen not to hesitate to contact the State Secretariat for clarifications in the event of challenges.

Obuah further disclosed that the sale of forms for the respective elective positions was still on and called on interested members to seize the opportunity to realize their political aspirations.