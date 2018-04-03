An Igbo pro Buhari group, One Destiny Organisation, says it has begun mobilising five million voters for President Muhammadu Buahri’s re-election.

National Co-ordinator of the organisation, Mr. Ohiri Lewis, who said he joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a result of Buhari’s impressive performance, hinted that his group had commenced intensive sensitisation of Nigerians in the six geo-political zones on Buhari’s achievement.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well and needs another term in office to consolidate his achievements. We have commenced intensive sensitisation of Nigerians across the six geo-political zones on Buhari’s achievements. He has performed well in office. In fact, I was lured to join APC following his impressive achievements since he assumed office.

“Many Nigerians are of the opinion that Mr. President deserves another term of four years to enable him stabilise our economy and successfully return the nation to the joyous path of social justice and prosperity.”

Ohiri, who is a patron of several pro Buhari groups, disclosed that the president has won many Nigerians to his side through his anti corruption policy, insisting that one tenure would not be enough to correct PDP’s 16 years misrule.

On political developments in his home state, Abia, Ohiri dismissed reports that he joined the APC to scuttle some people’s political ambition in the state and added that hence, Abians are highly enlightened to make the right choice in the 2019 general elections.

“I am more committed to President Buhari’s re-election project. Abia people are well enlightened and really know what good governance is all about. They are democratically inclined to make the right choice when time comes,” he said.