The Peoples Democratic Party says the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress have failed in their “ploy” to use the looters’ lists to divert public discourse from the “raging questions” on their (government and APC) “numerous scandals,” “manifest sleazes” and “overall failures” in governance.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Tuesday, said the nation has now seen that “the Federal Government has no case against the PDP,” sayiyng the lists only have individuals who have not been indicted or convicted for corruption.

He said some of those on the lists are not even members of the PDP.

He said, “It is now a notorious fact that the essence of the flimsy and contemptible lists was to cause public misconception, change the topic, and divert international and national discourse from various serious issues.”