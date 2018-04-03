A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Umar, said the attempt to change the 2019 general election sequence by the National Assembly (NASS) was wrong.

Umar made the assertion in a chat with journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi shortly after declaring his intention to seek election into the Senate.

According to him, what the NASS has done is an interference in the affairs of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“INEC should be left alone to operate as an independent body, as an independent body, the Act that establishes INEC empowers them to fix dates and everything that has to do with election.

“An independent body is that body that has the control of it’s own activities without unnecessary interference from an external force.

He noted that every system of government has checks and balances, and stressed that it was “absolutely wrong” for NASS to determine the sequence of the elections.

“Election is for INEC, so why should people bother with sequence of election set by the independent body, they (INEC) should be allowed to do their job,” Umar said.

Umar is aspiring to represent Bauchi South constituency in the Senate.