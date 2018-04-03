President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which was held at the Council Chamber of the State House, started when the President arrived the venue at 2:14 p.m.

Governors at the meeting included Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Jubrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Abdufattah Ahmed (Kwara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Tanko Al- Makura (Nasarawa).

Others are – Kashim Shettima (Borno), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).