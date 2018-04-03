The former Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Dada, on Tuesday declared his interest to run for governorship of the state in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dada made the declaration when he met with APC ward officials of Karu, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that he joined the race because of his plan for the development of the state through people oriented programmes.

“For the past one year, I have been consulting with stakeholders especially the Gbagyi among other elites about my interest to join in the governorship race in the state come 2019 to enable me contribute my quota.

“The door is now open; I will continue my consultations to the zonal and state offices of the party even to the national party office.

“I will also be consulting key stakeholders in the state to seek for their support and blessings,” he said.

According to him, he has gathered enough experience to appreciate the problems of the state and best way to tackle them.

“I want to use my experience in government to develop Nasarawa State, if given the mandate and opportunity to serve the good people of the state.

“As a former SSG and a retired director at the State House Abuja, I can say I am qualified to rule the state,” he added.

Dada solicited the support of all APC stakeholders across the state for the realisation of his governorship ambition.

He commended Gov. Umar Al-makura and the leadership of the party under Mr Philips Tatari Shekwo, for providing a free play field for all the aspirants to exercise their rights.

Dada advised delegates to shun money bag politics, to guarantee the emergence good leaders that would take the state to the next level of growth and development.

The aspirant also admonished the youths to avoid all acts capable of tarnishing their image, and allow politics to be played according to the rules.

Alhaji Abdul Rauf, the Karu ward chairman of APC, described Dada as a humble and dedicated party member who has contributed to the development of the state.

He assured the aspirant of their support, noting that he is the only Gbagyi man to indicate interest to contest for the governorship position in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dada served as SSG under former governor Abdullahi Adamu.