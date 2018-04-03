State Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are billed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in their bid to pressure the president to seek re-election in 2019.

The meeting which has been fixed for 2.p.m., may also deliberate on some national and party issues including the President’s disapproval of tenure elongation for APC national executives.

It would be recalled that the governors had on Feb. 22 met behind closed doors, after which the President pledged to address the nation on whether he will seek re-election in 2019.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, who spoke to State House correspondents on the outcome of the February meeting, said the president was to address the caucus of the APC on the matter.

“We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and Mr President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.

“Anyhow, Mr President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon.

“So we should be full of expectations that Mr President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions.

“But we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking,’’ Okorocha said after the February meeting.