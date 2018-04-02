A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one that ensures the principles of democracy, and allow people their fundamental human right.

Metuh said this during an interview on Channels Television Programme, Politics Today.

Reacting to the list of alleged looters released on Friday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, he said he has never been to the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, and has no relationship with him.

Metuh, in the list was alleged to have collected money from the office of the NSA.

“I did not collect any money from the National Security Adviser’s office. I have never been to the former National Security Adviser’s office.

“I had no relationship with the former National Security Adviser, I had a relationship with my President who was the leader of my party,” he said.

Metuh, during the interview, pointed accusing fingers at the Federal Government. He claimed that the APC-led government is witch-hunting its opponents especially members of the PDP and not truly fighting corruption.

“This persecution is more than that. They witch-hunt. It is not a fight against corruption. It is a fight against political opponents.

“How can you call someone a looter when he is still in court. How can you say someone stole when there is no evidence about it? When you are saying that the money paid into his account is an unlawful activity. You haven’t proven it. You have not established anything. Maybe because you think you can manipulate the judiciary,” he said.