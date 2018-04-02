Some chieftains of People Democratic Party (PDP), in Yobe State, have defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead the 2019 electioneering.

The defection of about 1000 members came from Potiskum, PDP stronghold in Yobe where some top members renounced their membership of the party they served since 1999 when Nigeria return to civil rule.

APC chairman in the state, Alhaji Adamu Chalariye, who received the defectors, on Monday, at Potiskum, promised that the party would continue to work with them closely and carry them along. He said their defection into the party would strengthen APC especially in an area known as home of PDP.

Chalariye commended the state governor for accommodating various classes of party members in the government to ensure full participation.

“More people will soon join the APC and we will collective work to ensure the success of the party at all levels during the forthcoming general election,” he declared.

Leader of the defectors who is also a traditional titled holder in Fika Emirate Council and PDP chieftain in the area, Alhaji Saleh Jauro (Santurakin Fika), said they left the party due to some “irreconcilable differences.”

He said the PDP in the area has been factionalised, claiming the development was making the party to come up with two candidates. He said this would threaten the success of the party in the state in 2019.