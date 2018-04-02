Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu as a man of destiny, and urged Abia electorate to vote him for second term in 2019.

Governor Fayose spoke on Monday in Abia while Commissioning the 1.2kilometer Umuatako street in Osisioma area of Aba, the commercial capital of the state, constructed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Governor Fayose who was in Abia on a one day state visit, said that Governor Ikpeazu has performed, with tangible evidence of his achievements including the road he commissioned.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party that has all it takes to improve the living standard of the people.

Governor Fayose also lauded the quality of the Road and standard of its drainage assured Governor Ikpeazu of the continuity of his administration while urging Abians not to allow blackmailers to hijack the state.

“Abia people, I have come here again today to tell you that my brother, Governor Ikpeazu is a man of destiny. Anybody fighting him will fail. Those who fought him in 2015 failed, even when they went to courts, they also failed. I am urging you to vote him again in 2019 so that he will continue and conclude the work he is doing for you.

“I have seen the kind of roads he is building for you, they are of high standard with quality drainage both sides, that is how to build a road and that is what Governor Ikpeazu is doing. Keep supporting him and our party the PDP. Don’t allow blackmailers and corruption people to come and hijack your state. Only PDP will bring development and change as Governor Ikpeazu is already doing.”

Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, who expressed satisfaction for delivering Abians legacies that have direct impact both in human and Infrastructural sectors, said that his promise to commission Umuatako road with Streetlights was fulfilled as the Streetlights are now functional.

Governor Ikpeazu however explained that his governance will not relent in providing the citizens with good projects which is the only vehicle that drives good leadership.

Also, the immediate past Governor of the state and senator representing Abia central senatorial zone in the Senate, Senator Theodore Orji said he is proud to identify with the laudable projects of Governor Ikpeazu which were the reasons for his quest to ensure equity in 2015, noting that 2019 is a time of presenting the score cards of achievements by the leaders which only PDP can give.