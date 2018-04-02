The governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, has said that God has showed him in a dream that President Muhammadu Buhari will not come back in office in 2019.

He stated this at a political function in Aba, commercial city of Abia state which was monitored on Monday.

Fayose recalled that he warned Nigerians of a dream he earlier had that Buhari will not perform in office as President.

“I am not a Pastor, but God has always shown me things through dreams. I dreamt before that God showed me that President Buhari will not perform. Did he perform?”

“This time around I had a dream that President Muhammadu Buhari will not win in 2019,” Fayose said.

The political function, which was meant for commissioning of a flyover road built by governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Aba, has all the three senators from the state in attendance as well as other political topnotchs in the state.

The political function was aired live on AIT.