A former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has refuted the allegation that he looted the treasury following the inclusion of his name in the 24-man treasury looters’ list released by the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed on Sunday.

Aliyu, who in a statement in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Sunday night wondered why the federal government should include his name in the list, threatened to challenge his inclusion on the list to a logical conclusion.

The former governor explained that nobody had confronted him with any document(s) that he received N1.6 billion from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), saying “they have to prove it”.

Aliyu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has embarked on “calculated blackmail against my person” because “I refused to join the APC”, adding: “We all have our minds and what we believe in politics is a thing of the mind.”

The former governor said in the orchestrated plot “to tarnish my image I am presently before the Federal High Court and a Niger State High Court for the same alleged offence. This is to show that the government is hell bent on bringing me down but they will not succeed”.