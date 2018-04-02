Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to return N10m jobs taken from Nigerians.

Fayose stated this in reaction to a statement by the presidency, where it had told Nigerians complaining of hunger to “go and work. “

President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this during an interview with Ben TV.

Reacting, Fayose said Nigerians were not lazy people but voted for a wrong president.

He noted that Nigerians would stop complaining of hunger when the Federal government returned their lost jobs.

The Ekiti governor wrote on his Twitter page: “Nigerians are not lazy people. They are always willing to work to earn a living.

“However, by their mistake of electing Buhari as president, over 10m Nigerians lost their jobs.

“Return those jobs and see if Nigerians won’t get busy and stop complaining of hunger.”