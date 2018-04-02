The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has carpeted those who are faulting President Muhammadu Buhari for not changing his cabinet since 2015.

Shehu took this stand in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

He said it was not a weakness on the part of the President for retaining the same set of people as his ministers since assumption of office.

He said: “The President is the one who wears the shoes.

“He knows where it pinches.

“If the President hasn’t sacked his ministers, it means that he wants to continue to work with them.

“Maybe those agitating for the sack of the ministers are also looking for a chance to come in to replace those who are there.

“In that case, then they are driven by selfish motive. As President and Commander-in-Chief, he reserves the right to hire and fire.

“The fact that he hasn’t done that does not mean that he does not have the power to do that.

“I am sure if he wants do it, he will do it at his own pace and time, but people who want to become ministers, how many minister can we even appoint in this country?

“I think people should just be busy.

“Let them go and start farming instead of sitting down to speculate whether they can be made minister or not.”