The Minister of of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said a White Paper, indicting him for corruption and consequently banned him from seeking public office for 10 years cannot stop him for seeking re-election in the state.

Fayemi stated this on Sunday, at a news conference at his Isan-Ekiti country home in Oye Local Government Area of the state.

The Minister described the document as a final result of several months of political witchhunt launched against him by the Governor Ayo Fayose-led administration.

To him, the document cannot stand the test of time.

“Regardless of whatever anybody may think, I know I am eminently qualified to contest the election, if I am not qualified, I would never have come to tell you I want to contest.

“Most of the negative things Fayose and his government said or alleged of me were deliberately concocted out of malice to either malign my character or score cheap political goal; but the truth will always prevail, Fayemi said.

Fayemi becomes the 35th person to formally indicate interest in the governorship poll in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Minister further said he would formally submit his letter of intent to the state secretariat of the APC as soon as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifts the ban on campaigns on April 15.