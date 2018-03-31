A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed optimism that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deliver a clean election in 2019.

Otti, who was APGA Governorship candidate of in 2015, on Saturday in Enugu, that INEC has been putting the right measures for a successful election.

He noted that the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration and other measures being taken by INEC was a positive build-up ahead of the general election.

“My message to Ndi Abia and Nigerians, in general, is for everybody to participate in the electoral process fully.

“First, go and get your voters’ cards handy and ready for vote casting proper.

“There is clear evidence that INEC wants to get it right in the 2019 General Elections by starting all their programmes on time as well as releasing the electoral time-table on time too.

“The commission is currently putting all efforts to confront its challenges on time especially those that border on CVR and other salient issues,’’ he said.

According to him, recent state governorship elections conducted by the commission in Edo, Ondo and Anambra States had been adjudged hitch-free and successful.

“I sincerely believe that the 2019 General Elections will not be an exception too,’’ he said.

Otti, who had declared his intention to seek for the party’s ticket in 2019, said he would not give up his vision for Abia.

“I believe that God has laid it in my heart to bring transformation to Abia state and change the present socio-economic situation of Abia people for the better.

“We needed to fire-up the development in the state to meet up with other states, especially its contemporaries,” he added.