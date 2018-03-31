The Take Back Nigeria Movement has condemned recent looters list published by the All Progressive Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in statement on Saturday said that the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are evil twins of corruption and mismanagement and that ‘Nigeria deserves better than these evil twins of corruption and mismanagement called APC and PDP. Our movement notes that despite all the lip service being paid to anti-corruption by the Buhari government, not a single major conviction of corrupt politicians has been concluded by this administration.’

Recalled that the Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus took N200 million from the office of then National Security Adviser (NSA) on Feb. 19, 2015.

The minister also alleged that PDP Financial Secretary, Bolaji Anani on Oct 2014, took N600 million from the office of then NSA

He said that the then party’s National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, is on trial for collecting N1.4 billion from the office of then NSA

Mohammed said that Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications is also on trial, for allegedly taking N2.1 billion also from the office of the NSA

“Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, former SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, is also on trial over N830 million kept in accounts of four different companies,” he said.

The minister said that a Federal High Court recently ruled that the former President Jonathan’s cousin Robert Azibaola had a case to answer for collecting 40 million dollars from the office of then NSA

“This list is just a tip of the iceberg, and the PDP is aware of this.

The group statement read thus; ‘Take Back Nigeria movement is appalled that the APC and the PDP have so terribly debased the seriousness of governance that they have now resorted to publishing public lists showing which party is more corrupt than the other.

‘Since 1999, the APC and PDP have ruled Nigeria, and we have nothing to show for it as a people. Now, these two wrecking machines are trying to take Nigerians for another horrendous four-year ride in 2019.

‘We want to make it clear to both parties that Nigerians are saying to them “Enough is Enough.”

‘For every looter called Uche Secondus in the PDP, there is a Bukola Saraki from the APC. For every seizure of our sisters from Chibok under the PDP, there is an equally disastrous assault on our daughters in Dapchi, under the APC.

‘Our movement believes that Nigeria deserves better than these evil twins of corruption and mismanagement called APC and PDP. Our movement notes that despite all the lip service being paid to anti-corruption by the Buhari government, not a single major conviction of corrupt politicians has been concluded by this administration.

‘The Take Back Nigeria movement will not allow those who have collectively worked to mortgage Nigeria’s future, to white wash and rewrite their sordid history before our very eyes.

‘We want both the APC and PDP to know that Take Back Nigeria movement have declared that it is our sacred duty to remind Nigerians of the atrocities that have been perpetuated on the Nigerian people by both parties.

‘We are vigilant. We are watching. We will call out falsehoods. We will expose the corruption of both the PDP and the APC.

‘Never again will we allow our nation’s destiny to be turned into a commodity to be passed around by the same men and women, who have ruined this nation for almost three decades, and whose only difference is the most recent name by which they choose to call themselves.

‘We make this solemn pledge to Nigerians, that a government led by our movement will move quickly to bring every looter of our common wealth and every abuser of our nation’s laws to justice.’